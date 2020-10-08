OCTOBER 8
— Jammin' in the Canyon with Shriner's Run begins at 5:30 p.m. at Wierenga's Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton, Illinois. Pickers may set up at 5 p.m. Pickers and singers of all proficiency levels are welcome. Music is bluegrass, country, old-timey, folk, blues and a bit of rock and roll. Bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— Fall Color Eco Cruise begins at 5 p.m. at Rock Creek Park in Camanche. Enjoy the fall colors on this one-of-a-kind Mississippi River cruise by calling 553-259-1876 to reserve a free spot on the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser.
