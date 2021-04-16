APRIL 16
— Children can catch a rainbow during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Experiments with light and prisms begin at 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the children's museum.
— The L'Arche Clinton online auction continues. Log on to 32auctions.com/larcheclinton and register as a bidder to start shopping. Bidders will be notified when they are outbid. Items must be picked up by winning bidders by Friday, April 23 at the L'Arche Clinton office, 715 S. third St., lower level of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Items can be shipped at the expense of the buyer. Bidding ends at 11 p.m. April 18.
