OCTOBER 24
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Soaring Eagle Nature Center at 3923 N. Third St. in Clinton will host its annual Fall Fest from 1-4 p.m. in the newly painted nature barn. The event will include hot dogs and s’mores over an open fire, hot chocolate and apple cider, a nature scavenger hunt, hay rack rides, guided walks on trails and prizes and pumpkins to take home and decorate. Everyone is invited.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate pumpkin spice and everything nice during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The program is for young children, but anyone is welcome. The program is free with a paid museum admission. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Masks are mandatory.
— From 2:30-4:30 p.m., Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will be candy corn crazy. The Saturday Special program is free with a paid admission to the museum.
— The United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois will host an informational job fair beginning at 9 a.m. at the USP Thomson Training Center, 1100 One Mile Road in Thomson, Illinois. Contact the human resources department at 815-259-1666 or email tom/recruitment@bop.gov for more information.
— Clinton County Republicans will host a Trump Victory Campaign at Rock Creek Marina at 4:30 p.m. Guest speakers will include former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and legendary football coach Lou Holtz.
