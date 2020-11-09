billion auto general manager taher alyamany and scott stubblefield, scott for tots

NOVEMBER 9

— Happy Joe's in Clinton will donate 20% of its profits from 5-8 p.m. to Whittier PTA for playground equipment. Carryout, curbside and delivery orders qualify.

— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.

