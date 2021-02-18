FEBRUARY 18
— Creekside Jam begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Street near Balwin. Call 563-357-0759 to make a reservation to perform or watch.
— Drives Chain by Timken hosts an onsite job fair from 2-6 p.m. at 901 19th Ave. in Fulton, Illinois. Interviews and hiring will take place on the spot. Jobs are available for first, second and third shifts starting at $18.50 per hour. Available positions include welder, chain assembly, finishing room operator, forklift operator, press operator, warehouse scale attendant, quality technician and tool and die maker. Masks are required.
