OCT. 19
— Stonecroft After Five will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 9th Ave., Fulton, Illinois for dinner and a program. Cost of dinner is $12. Inspirational speaker Marta Heinhorst, of Mahomet, Illiniois, will share her presentations "Shortcuts to Cleaning" and "Joy When Happiness is Gone." Phone Carolene Sterenberg at 309-887 4097 or Ruth Huizenga at 309-659 2175 by Oct. 17 for reservations and cancellations.
