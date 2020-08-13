AUGUST 13
— The artwork of Terry Rathje is on display at Bicklehaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton through the month of August. The arboretum is open from dawn to dusk daily.
— DeWitt Farmers Market is open from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in DeWitt. Vendors will sell produce, Scherer meats, baked goods, farm fresh eggs, honey, gifts and crafts. The DeWitt Nite Lions will sell pork chops, brats and hot dogs from 5-7 p.m.
— The University of Iowa College of Public Health is hosting a free webinar for anyone interested in understanding the role of face coverings in controlling COVID-19. This event will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Faculty experts — including Drs. Edith Parker, Renee Anthony, Fred Gerr and Dan Sewell — will address questions posed ahead of time during the brief pre-registration process at https://uiowa.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O2NOz0HcRtSfMLILgRVpGg. Pre-registration is required to ensure security over the Zoom platform.
— Unidynes will perform at NelsonCorp Field at 6 p.m. The entry gate on Sixth Avenue North by the picnic garden will open at 5 p.m. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible. Masks must be worn while entering the gates. Guests are asked not to gather in groups of more than ten. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit in the grass. The LumberKings are requesting a $5 donation for the event. Proceeds will go to assist future Music on the Avenue events. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.