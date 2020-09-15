TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency Board meeting, 4 p.m. To join via Zoom, go to https://mbaea.zoom.us/j/96762331110. To join via phone, call 1-312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID 967 6233 1110.
The Iowa Utilities Board, 9 a.m. ,Hearing Room at the IUB Office, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. A video livestream will begin at 8:55 a.m.
Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Grand Mount Office, 2308 255th St.
