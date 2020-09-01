TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Special Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
Clarence W. Fuegen, 91 of Clinton, passed away Monday, August 31st at Bickford Assisted Living. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday September 3rd at the Pape Funeral Home where further arrangements are pending.
ALBANY [mdash] Ellis (Rocky) Rock, age 84 of Albany passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home. Ellis was born on October 28, 1935 in Canby, MN, the son of Earle and Lena (Kelso) Rock, he moved to Malvern, IA in 1943 where he was educated in Malvern schools, then moved to Round Grove in…
