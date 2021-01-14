THURSDAY, JANUARY 14
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission Museum, 5 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St., Clinton. Masks and social distancing required.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
Public Hearing on the proposal to fill the 2nd Ward council seat, 2:45 p.m. Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Any interested person may appear in person or submit their comments in writing at said public hearing.
