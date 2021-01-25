MONDAY, JANUARY 25
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To joy by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Board of Trustees, 7 p.m, Zoom, www.eicc.edu/boardzoom.
Clinton Community School District, 5:30 p.m. District Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N.
