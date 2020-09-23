Fulton High School

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Advisory Appointments Committee, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.

River Bend CUSD #2 Buildings and Grounds Committee, 3:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th Street, Fulton.

The River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th Street, Fulton.

River Bend CUSD #2, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th Street, Fulton.

Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

Tags