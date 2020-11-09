MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 3:30 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 South Third Street, Clinton. To join via phone, call 563-265-83367 and enter passcode 188 298 465#.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m, Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11
River Bend CUSD #2 Board of Education, 6 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
