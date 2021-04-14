WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m. City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. Microsoft Teams or Conference call will be utilized. Call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Calamus-Wheatland Activity Center, 110 E Park Rd., Wheatland. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1823621868. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m8a657d8518beb dcfc3e0380077ee777e, enter meeting code 1823621868 and password clinton23.
Technical Oversight Board of the Clinton County Communications Commission, 1:30 p.m., large conference room, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 241 Seventh Ave. N.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.