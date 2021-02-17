WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter code 673 485 142#.
Central DeWitt Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth Street, DeWitt. Zoom Link: https://cd-csd.zoom.us/j/85889818117?pwd=QVAvcDhpTXB0NElwWVYrbEcyT3poQT09, passcode: 385608.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board of Education, 7 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Buildings and Grounds Committee, 3:30 p.m., Fulton High School conference room, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
