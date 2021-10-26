TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Traffic Study Commission, 4 p.m., City of Clinton Engineering Department office.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Betty J. Vogel, 94, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday at OSF Richard Owens Hospice House - Peoria, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.