MONDAY, MARCH 22
Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N., Clinton.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
