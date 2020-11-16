MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
Board of Directors of the Camanche Community School District, 7:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Avenue, Camanche. To join the meeting electronically, contact Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org.
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., conference call, 563-265-8337. Conference ID 190 208 721#.
