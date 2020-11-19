THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S 1St Street, Clinton. Masks and social distancing are required.
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
STERLING [mdash] Helen Evelyn (Hartman) Kramer, 95, left this world to enter Heaven on November 11, 2020 at CGH Medical Center after a 6 day battle with Covid-19. Helen was born on December 19, 1924 to Henry and Anna (Traum) Hartman on a farm in rural Thomson. She was one of 17 children. She…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.