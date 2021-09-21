TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Conservation Office, 2308 255th St. Grand Mound.
Heidi Burn, 67 of Camanche, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday at the Pape Funeral Home. Services will be Friday morning at the funeral home.
Henry "Jack" Lockhart age 85 of Clinton, died Saturday Sept. 18, 2021 at MercyOne, Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial at Clinton Lawn Cemetery held later date. The Pape Funeral Home assisting the family.
JEWELL [mdash] Monique M. Bachelder, age 81, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, IA. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on 2021-09-22 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Jewell, IA. A visitation will be held from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM on 2021-09-28…
