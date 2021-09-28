TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m. City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Ordean "Bud" McDermott, 96 of Clinton, passed away, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rock River Hospice Home - Sterling, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Carl John Planthaber, Jr., 76, of Camanche, Iowa, died Sunday at his home. Services are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. [mdash] Born and raised in Clinton, Iowa. Graduated from Clinton High in1959, Graduated from U of Iowa BA in 1962 and Law School in 1965. Practiced Law in Clinton from 1965 to 1971 and was City Attorney in 1968 & 1969. From 1972 to 2007 was in the banking trust field. …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.