MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter 623839162 and password clinton23.
Clinton County Communications Board of Directors and Technical Oversight Board, 2:30 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Office large conference room, 241 Seventh Ave. N., Clinton.
Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N., Clinton.
