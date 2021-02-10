WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, city council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 10 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1829385146. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m8a0317c906c25 b4af3b127dcd2ba949d and enter meeting code 1829385146 and password clinton23.
