NOV. 9
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Donald Foster of Morrison; died November 4, 2021. Services arranged by Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison. www.bosmarenkes.com
Elizabeth (Betty) McDonald-Grindley, age 85, passed away on October 26, 2021 in a nursing facility in Coralville, Iowa, after battling breast cancer and Alzheimer's. For the complete obituary go to https://GayandCiha.com
