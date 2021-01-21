THURSDAY, JANUARY 21
Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 3:30 P.M., large conference room/EOC at Clinton County Law Center, 241 Seventh Ave. N. in Clinton. Face masks are required. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 126 868 1176. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 126 868 1176 and password clinton23.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m. Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
