MONDAY, OCTOBER 11
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
Fulton City Council, 5:30 p.m., Fulton City Hall, 415 11th Ave., Fulton, Illinois.
Clinton Community School Board, 5:30 p.m., Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N., Clinton.
