SATURDAY, MARCH 13
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, police department annex, 110 Fifth Ave. S., Clinton.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
KILA [mdash] Jerry Lee Renfro, (Jer), passed away February 24th, 2021 in Kalispell, Montana. Born on June 18th, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri. Son to Frank L. Renfro and Mildred Louise (Ward) Renfro. Jer had many accomplishments throughout the years. Bachler's of Science from University of M…
GREGORY "PIGGY" PROUD, of Morrison died March 9th. Cremation rites accorded. A memorial visitation is 1:00 - 3:30 PM Sunday, March 14th at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison, followed by military funeral honors. View obituary at www.bosmarenkes.com.
Irene Nielsen 87 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 8th in Phoenix, AZ. A Gathering of Family and Friends and Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.