Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton.
Mark Porter, 57 of Clinton, died Tuesday, September 28th. Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. See Mark's obituary at www.papefh.com.
Marlene Johnson, 67, of Fulton, IL died September 28, 2021. Funeral is a 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 2nd at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton, with a visitation starting at 12 noon. Make online condolences at www.bosmarenkes.com.
Donald Glenn Hesse, 91, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away quietly with family members by his side on September 24, 2021, at Maggie's House in DeWitt. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. www.schultzfuneralhomes.com
