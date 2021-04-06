camanche sign, fall

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

Camanche City Council, 6 p.m. To attend via the internet, use https://hello.freeconference.com/conf/call/2898487. If you would like to phone in the number is 1-717- 275-8940. The access code is 289 8487. There will be a public hearing in which the council proposes to purchase a parcel of real estate located at the easte side of 14th Street and south side of Edens Avenue from Martin and Beth Lanhart for $90,000 plus all legal fees, survey fees and recording fees. Following the public hearing, the City Council intends to take immediate action in this matter.

Tags

Trending Video