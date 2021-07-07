WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
City of Clinton Plan Commission, 4 p.m., City Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 7, 2021 @ 1:59 am
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.