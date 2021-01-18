MONDAY, JANUARY 18
Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., Clinton airport terminal. To join via Microsoft Teams Meeting, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 534 384 574#.
Board of Directors of the Camanche Community School District, 7:30 p.m., Camanche High School Library, 937 Ninth Avenue in Camanche. To attend the meeting electronically, contact Superintendent Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org to make arrangements.
