THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Solid Waste Recycling Center, 4286 200th St., Clinton.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Scott A. Simmons, 60, of Clinton, Iowa, died Sunday at Eagle Point Nursing Home. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral assisted the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.