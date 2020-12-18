FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18
City of Clinton Advisory Appointments Committee, 8:30 a.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
CLINTON [mdash] Gary W. Paulline, 78, of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Lena Living Center - Lena, Illinois. Funeral Services will be 2:00pm, Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will be in the Clinton L…
Funeral Services will be 11:00am, Monday, December 21st for Marilyn A. Mayer, 91, of Clinton, who passed away, Wednesday at Prairie Hills. A full obituary will be in Saturday's paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.