WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6
Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., City Council Chamber, 611 S. Third St. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and use conference ID 263 776 372#. Announce your name and home address when you join the call.
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Glen Jahn, age 66 of Graettinger, Iowa passed away December 13 at his home. Survivors include his wife, Lisa; his children, Jack Boser (Leticia), Cassie Jahn (Chelsi), and Amber Jahn. The full obituary can be viewed at martinmatticefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.