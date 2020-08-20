Church

St. Irenaeus Catholic Church was the site of a public forum Sunday to discuss how the building can be saved from demolition and rehabilitated.

 The Clinton Herald, Clinton, Iowa

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 3:30 p.m., via Webex. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 126 717 3534. To join the meeting online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 126 717 3534 and password clinton23.

Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m., Lyons Cultural Center, 2811 N. Second St. in Clinton (the former St Irenaeus). Park in back and use downstairs door. Masks and social distancing are requires.

Tags