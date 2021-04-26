MONDAY, APRIL 26
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter code 623839162 and password clinton23.
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. S., lower level meeting room. To join by phone, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter ID 190 208 721#.
Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., airport terminal. To join via Microsoft Teams Meeting, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 129 219 07#.
Clinton Community School Board, 5:30 p.m., Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N., Clinton.
