THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Clinton City Council Committee of the Whole, 2:15 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission and Monument Committee, 5 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first floor conference room. Join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84186562972?pwd=aUtwY2tyQXB2NERsbjBIaVZ4MVhNQT09, meeting ID 841 8656 2972, passcode 707084.
Clinton ADA Commission, 1 p.m., virtual. Call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 591 426 470#.
