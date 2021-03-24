WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 10 a.m., Clinton County Law Center, Large Conference Room, 241 Seventh Ave. North, Clinton. The public may join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 1823244302. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m7e84e8ddb3d48 2607e94f9c31d20ada5 Enter meeting code: 1823244302 and then password clinton23.
Clinton School District Improvement Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m., Clinton Middle School library, 1350 14th St. NW.
City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:15-7:15 p.m., Ericksen Community Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.