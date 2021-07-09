FRIDAY, JULY 9
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce conference room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton.
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Coral J. Spitzer, 86, of Fulton, passed away, Wednesday at MercyOne - Clinton. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory - Clinton is assisting the family.
Elizabeth "Betty Dopson Forbish, 85, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday at Mercy One, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
