WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20 

River Bend  CUSD #2 Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.

Clinton County Community Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.

Central DeWitt School Board, 6 p.m., Administrative Center.

City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 1:30 p.m., Clinton County Law Center, 241 7th Avenue North, Clinton.

Clinton County Resource Center, 2:30 p.m., Law Center large conference room, 241 Seventh Ave. N. in Clinton. To join by phone, call 408-418-9388 and enter access code 182 514 7164. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 182 514 7164 and password clinton23. 

