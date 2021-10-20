WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20
River Bend CUSD #2 Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
Clinton County Community Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.
Central DeWitt School Board, 6 p.m., Administrative Center.
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 1:30 p.m., Clinton County Law Center, 241 7th Avenue North, Clinton.
Clinton County Resource Center, 2:30 p.m., Law Center large conference room, 241 Seventh Ave. N. in Clinton. To join by phone, call 408-418-9388 and enter access code 182 514 7164. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 182 514 7164 and password clinton23.
