TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 10 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1263728032. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m03b87d4bb1129 b378ac90957150318f3 and enter meeting code 1263728032 and password clinton23.
Clinton Committee of the Whole Budget Workshop, 3 p.m., City Hall council chambers. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
Clinton City Council, 3 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
