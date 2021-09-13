MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can join the meeting by calling 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 623839162. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 623839162 and then password clinton23.
City of Clinton Trails Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m., city council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Public meeting to discuss Emma Young Pond dredging project, 4 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North.
Clinton Community School Board, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
