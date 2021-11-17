Clinton County law center, sheriff's office

Now that masks are required for entering courtrooms and court offices in Iowa, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will make sure anyone heading to those destinations are wearing face coverings, Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said Monday. The Iowa Supreme Court mandated masks for everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, beginning Monday.

NOV. 17 

City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 1:30 p.m., large conference room at Clinton County Law Center, 241 Seventh Ave. N. in Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 2552 333 7075. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 2552 333 7075 and password clinton23.

River Bend C.U.S.D. #2, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th Street, Fulton, Illinois.

Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.

