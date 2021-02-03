WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3
City of Clinton Plan Commission, 4 p.m., city council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Residents may join via Microsoft Teams or by calling 563-265-8337 and entering ID 263 776 372#. Announce your name and home address when you join the conference call.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, budget meeting, 1 p.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1269076273. To join online, go to https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m84e72d62cb6dd fad2cfcb0ac718f7037 and enter meeting code 1269076273 and password clinton23.
