THURSDAY, JULY 8
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:15 p.m., Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
Elizabeth "Betty Dopson Forbish, 85, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday at Mercy One, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Richard "Rich" Orman, 70 of Camanche passed away November 23, 2020. Memorial Services will be 11:00am, Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes. Visitation is from 10:00am until the service time.
