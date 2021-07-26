MONDAY, JULY 26
City of Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., airport terminal, 2000 S. 60th Street, Clinton. Join online via Microsoft Teams Meeting. Call 1-563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 129 219 07#.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
CLINTON [mdash] Betty Ann Nissen, 86, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton. Per Betty's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Cremation will take place at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be expr…
