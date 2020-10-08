THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join online, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87872846621?pwd=Z1hWYzE1TUo1ZFhkWVBYWTlGSnJUdz09, enter meeting ID 878 7284 6621 and passcode 772272.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission and Monument Committee, 5 p.m., Lyons Cultural Center, 2811 N 2nd Street, Clinton (formerly St. Irenaeus). Park in the back and use the downstairs door. Masks and social distancing are required.
City of Clinton Finance Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
