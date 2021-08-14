SATURDAY, AUG. 14
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 10:30 a.m., city hall first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
Albert J. "Gene" Hinz, 88, of Clinton, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 17th at the Pape Funeral Home with services at 11:00 AM.
