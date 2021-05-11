TUESDAY, MAY 11
Clinton Wa-tan-ye, noon, Happy Joe's, 408 S. First St., Clinton.
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St. Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
CAMANCHE [mdash] Harry R. Goodell, 82, of Camanche passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his home in Camanche. A private memorial service is being planned. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obi…
Evelyn Barber, 94, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away, Sunday at the Kahl Home - Davenport. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Doris M. Schultz, 86, of Camanche passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living. Funeral Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
