MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Community School District Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N.
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
Marlene M. Manning, 71, passed away August 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 pm at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes-Camanche. Graveside services will be 10:30 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Clinton Lawn Cemetery.
Shirley Faye (Myers) Bresette, age 84 of Sabula, Iowa, died September 12, 2020. Visitation: 1:00-2:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
CAMANCHE [mdash] Keith J. Doucette, age 63 of Camanche, formerly of Clinton, passed into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 19th with visitation at 3:00 and service at 4:…
James F. Wisor, 79, of Camanche passed away Sunday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory - Camanche.
Orva Edith Lucille Webster, 86, passed away September 11, 2020. Visitation: 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Law-Jones, Preston. Funeral service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Preston, IA.
